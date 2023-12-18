Passenger-friendly police will be soon introduced in Chennai airport 

December 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) will soon deploy its personnel at the airport premises, specially for according a warm reception and providing guidance to passengers — both domestic and foreign — who arrive in the city from various destinations. They will cover outer areas of the sprawling airport premises. Helpdesks will be set up and operated by the city police personnel to help the passengers.

Chennai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country handling a sizable number of passengers every day. The security frisking and baggage checking are being done by armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inside the terminal. The outer periphery is under the purview of the city police and Airport Police station, an exclusive police station functions in the periphery of the airport premises.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore told The Hindu, “ In the outer area, we are going to deploy more personnel from our side. They will be friendly to domestic passengers and foreign tourists. Many new facilities, such as multi-level parking and Metrorail, have come up on the premises, and so passengers have to walk some distance to reach them. Our personnel will cover the outer area and will ensure facilitation, guidance, safety and security to the passengers coming out of the airport. Both domestic and foreign passengers may feel good this way and get a good impression about the city.”

The Commissioner said the police personnel deployed for the job would be appropriately trained so that they possess the attitude and capabilities to handle tourists. They will be seen in the outer area wearing jackets and possessing necessary communication facilities.

The specially-deployed police personnel will be conversant with the rates of hotels, taxis and porters, fixed by the authorities and will accordingly guide the tourists. They will quickly address the complaints regarding fleecing, cheating, overcharging and misbehaviour by taxi drivers.

In 1985, the Meenambakkam airport began serving domestic passengers, and in 1989, it began serving international passengers. In 2003, the airport moved into a brand-new terminal; the old terminal is now being used for freight. The airport handles around 40,000-45,000 passengers on a daily basis including domestic and international travellers.

