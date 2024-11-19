 />
Passenger dies onboard Kuala Lumpur-Chennai flight

Rasathi, a native of Kallakurichi who worked in Malaysia, decided to return home as she had been feeling unwell for some time

Updated - November 19, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman died on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai on Tuesday morning, airport sources said. Rasathi, a native of Kallakurichi who worked in Malaysia, decided to return home as she had been feeling unwell for some time. The flight, which departed Kuala Lumpur around 5.45 a.m., was scheduled to land in the city airport at 7 a.m. During the flight, her condition worsened. The crew informed the pilot, who in turn intimated the Air Traffic Controller. After landing, doctors examined Rasathi and found that she had already died. The body has been sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:26 pm IST

