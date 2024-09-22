Passenger complaints continue, AAI to bring in more lifts and dedicated pathway for better access to cab pick point

Officials of the Airports Authority of India said they would install four large capacity elevators, from both east and west wings of the multi-level car parking facility at Chennai airport, in about six months. This aside, they also plan to create a dedicated walkway to the parking facility from the domestic and international terminals.

“A team has visited and looked at where the elevators can be installed. Two each for both wings will be fixed in about six months. These will be able to decrease the waiting time for passengers quite a bit. Subsequently, when the phase II modernisation work is complete, we will create a separate pathway with ramps for passengers to walk from the terminals to the multi-level car parking,” an official said. Additional canopies too will be installed outside the parking facility, another official said.

Recently, AAI have increased the number of buggies plying between terminals and the parking area and plans are afoot to place a walkalator and provide roofing entirely to the existing pathway.

This comes after a series of complaints made on social media regarding facilities at the airport. On ‘X’ several people have been posting about the difficulties they endure to get a cab. One of the air passengers Ramakrishnan V posted: “@aaichnairport Out of the 4 lifts that are supposed to take passengers to the Taxi pickup point, 3 are not working, Can you please ensure its addressed? This is after the long ride from the arrival terminal to the taxi mlcp. Passengers are literally suffering!”

Another passenger Ginni Rana posted: “Chennai airport is the worst airport in the world. No sign boards for arrival passengers till cab points - 15 mins walk. Out of 2 lifts only 1 works to 2nd floor cab point: terrible scenes out there.”

