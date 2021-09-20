Passenger books an entire business class for her pet

Rare privilege: Bela, the Maltese dog that travelled by business class in Mumbai-Chennai flight.

CHENNAI

20 September 2021 21:46 IST

Maltese Bela travels by Mumbai-Chennai flight in style

On the morning of September 15, the crew of Air India at Mumbai airport were in for a surprise as they had an adorable white furry passenger carried into the business class of the aircraft. A woman passenger had booked 12 seats, the entire business class in the Airbus 320 ensure a comfortable flight for her Maltese Bela from Mumbai to Chennai.

One way fare for a single business class seat on the flight is about ₹20,000 and the passenger may have spent about ₹2.4 lakh to ensure a comfortable flight for her pet.

Air India sources said while was rare for a passenger to book the entire business class, it was not uncommon to see pets taking a flight in the economy class. “We have seen dogs and cats on numerous occasions in the economy class; once, we even had hamsters on a flight from Delhi to Chennai,” a source in Air India said.

Advertising

Advertising

For those who wish to carry their pets, Air India says it can be done either in cargo or cabin but there has to be a health and rabies vaccination certificate. “Also, the weight of the pet should be less than 5 kg and the animal must be carried in a soft-ventilated bag or kennel,” the source said.

The flight AI671 left Mumbai at 9 a.m. and landed in Chennai at 10.55 a.m. with the fur ball getting all the attention as it walked out of the terminal.