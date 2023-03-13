Passenger amenities to be spruced up in 15 railway stations in Chennai Division

March 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway, having identified 15 railway stations which are proposed to be upgraded with modern passenger amenities in the city, has started the initial survey work through private consultancies. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was announced in the Railway Budget 2023-24.

As part of the scheme, 15 stations in the Chennai division covering Mambalam, Chennai Beach, Ambattur, Perambur, Park Station, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu Junction, Jolarpettai, Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam Junction, Sullurpeta, Tiruttani and Tiruvallur, are proposed to be upgraded with better passenger amenities.

A senior official of the Chennai Division said all railway stations in the country would be developed in a phased manner and in the first phase, 15 railway stations from each railway division are proposed to be improved under the scheme.

About ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore had been allocated for each railway station for installing lifts and escalators, to give faster access to stations through second entry, better public convenience, renovation of interiors, waiting halls, and provision of uniform signages. Also, the level of the platforms would be raised and wider footbridge with ramps built in the central part of the railway stations for easier access between the platforms.

The senior railway official said tenders for consultancy contract were called for providing architectural and technical consultancy for designing the master plan and for preparing engineering and Technical Feasibility Report (TFR). The master plans submitted by the consultants are under finalisation, he said.

Work under Phase-1 of the scheme in the 15 railway stations would be completed by the end of the financial year 2023-24. The railway stations were identified keeping in the mind the 15 constituencies excluding those railway stations which are already under redevelopment scheme.

