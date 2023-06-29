Pasiyavaram residents’ wait to use the bridge across Pulicat continues

June 29, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Pasiyavaram, who waited for years for a bridge over the waters of the Pulicat lake, are now awaiting the arrival of earth for the formation of its approaches. The concrete structure of the bridge was completed in November 2022.

Suman, a resident of Pulicat, said motorists were unable to use the bridge even though the concrete structure was ready. “It has taken us over 10 years to get here. Hopefully, the Highways Department will ensure that the work is completed before the [northeast] monsoon,” he said.

The Highways Department, which constructed the 1,032 m long structure, has provided temporary ramps on either sides for use by pedestrians of villages, including Sathankuppam, Edamanikuppam, Vairavankuppam and Edaimani Colony.

Work on the two-lane bridge began in August 2020 but was put on hold after just two months due to the increase in the water level in the lake. In November 2022, though the concrete structure was completed, an increase in the lake’s water level again led to the contractor waiting for it drain.

Officials in the department explained that the contractor has applied and is waiting for permission to quarry earth from a few lakes. Since the design of the ramps is an open type and does not have retaining walls, earth is a must and fly ash cannot be used as a substitute. The ₹18.2-crore bridge is expected to be completed in a couple of months, officials said.

