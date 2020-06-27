Party leader condoles death of member due to COVID-19

CHENNAI

27 June 2020 13:20 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K.S. Alagiri, condoled the death of T. Rajendaran, vice president of the party’s South Chennai unit

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday condoled the death of T. Rajendaran, vice president of the party’s South Chennai unit, who had contracted COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said he was shocked to hear the news and recalled that Rajendaran worked hard for the party’s development. “It is a great loss for the party,” he said and extended his condolence on behalf of the party to the bereaved family and friends.

Advertising

Advertising