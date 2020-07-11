‘Party and govt. will run without Sasikala’

Speculation about the release of V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, ahead of the end of her term from a Bengaluru jail prompted two senior Ministers to make divergent statements on Friday.
Responding to a question whether the AIADMK and the State government would be handed over to Sasikala in the event of her release, O.S. Manian, Handlooms Minister and the party’s Nagapattinam district secretary, answered: “I am an ordinary district secretary. It is for the leadership to decide. You will have to pose this question to the leadership. It would also be in the fitness of things to raise it with the leadership.”
He was interacting with journalists after laying the foundation for a building to be constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh at the Seruthur Government High School in Nagapattinam district.
Hours later in Chennai, D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister and the party’s organisation secretary, termed Mr. Manian’s view personal and said what mattered was the party’s position. The Minister, regarded as the spokesperson of the government, said: “What we decided yesterday [in April 2017] holds good today and will remain so even tomorrow. The decision is this: the party and the government will run without Sasikala and her family. And that is our aim, too.”
Talking to reporters after attending a function to mark the National Fish Farmers' Day at the Directorate of Fisheries in Nandanam, he recalled that he had conveyed the party’s decision to the media in 2017 too.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath