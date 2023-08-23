Parts of T.N. likely to experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the week

August 23, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thunderstorms, which the State has been experiencing intermittently, may continue throughout the week and parts of Tamil Nadu may get enhanced rainfall around August 28 and 29.

Overnight rain on Wednesday covered various parts of the State, with Sivakasi receiving the heaviest downpour of 12 cm in the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. The cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu has weakened and put a temporary end to prospects of heavy rain over the State. Places along the trough line, such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Karur, Tiruchi, and Chennai, received moderate to heavy rain.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said lack of cloud cover would influence similar weather pattern in places including Chennai, which could experience a spike in day temperature. The diurnal variations in the temperature level would lead to thunderstorm activity during evening or night hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of rain of light to moderate intensity till Friday in Chennai.

With the southwest monsoon remaining in its weak phase, districts in the southern region of the State would have to endure a higher mercury level. Poor monsoon in neighbouring Kerala and weak westerly winds have also affected rainfall and day temperature, Mr. Balachandran said.

On Wednesday as well, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district sizzled at 40.3 degrees Celsius. Coimbatore district recorded a day temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal. The rain gauges in Kodaikanal and Udhagamandalam recorded light rain up to 1 cm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Districts along the Western Ghats, such as Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, have fallen short of their share of monsoon rainfall. The overall southwest monsoon rain also took a beating in Tamil Nadu. The State has so far received 17.4 cm of rainfall since June 1, which is 6% less than average for the season. Chennai is among the few districts that have recorded excess rain this season, with 55% more rain than average of 27.3 cm as on Wednesday.

Mr. Balachandran noted that the break monsoon condition was likely to continue till the end of the month. After a lull, thunderstorms may cover more areas on August 28 and 29, he added.

