Parts of T.N. likely to continue to be in grip of searing heat

April 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to continue to be in the grip of searing heat. The Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave-like conditions in isolated pockets of the State as mercury level may soar about 2-4 degree Celsius above normal on Sunday.

Various interior districts are already sizzling as day temperature has peaked above 40 degree Celsius for two or three days now. They include places such as Erode, Vellore, Salem and Karur. On Saturday, the maximum temperature almost touched 40 degree Celsius in districts such as Salem, Tirupattur and Madurai

The maximum temperature in Chennai too has been steadily on the rise. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam have registered nearly 35.7 degree Celsius and 37.7 degree Celsius respectively.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, says prolonged dry weather, light winds and lack of cloud cover have retained the heat in parts of the State. Clear sky has maintained a minimum temperature of 25-26 degree Celsius in most parts of Tamil Nadu instead of the usual 28-29 degree Celsius and this has reverse impact during the day.

“We cannot declare it as heatwave condition in the State as weather is yet to meet the criteria. The mercury level has to soar 4.5 degree Celsius above the day’s average temperature in two weather stations for a minimum of two days,” he said.

Though the day temperature has crossed 40 degree Celsius in some interior districts, it has remained 3-3.5 degree Celsius as of now. The weather will be monitored for heat wave conditions. The wind flow pattern may change in a few days, Mr. Kannan added.

Dry weather will prevail till April 19. The Meteorological Department has forecast that the day temperature will hover around 37-38 degree Celsius till Monday.

