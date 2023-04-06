ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of Thiruvanmiyur have not beeing getting piped water supply for over two months, say residents

April 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents in other localities such as Kalakshetra Colony too complained of reduction in water supply; officials say shutting down of desalination plant in Nemmeli for maintenance work disrupted supply

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of various areas in Adyar zone have complained of drop in piped water supply or no water supply for over two months now.

Chennai is being supplied with about 1,000 to 1,050 million litres a day (mld).

C. Rajesh, a resident of Kalakshetra Road, said: “We have been depending on the groundwater since piped water supply stopped. We are concerned about groundwater availability during summer as water table may decline and turn saline. I made complaints to the Chennai Metrowater’s helpline and area office on the issue.” The street received marginal water supply after the water lines were initially cleaned. However, it stopped in a few days, he said.

Residents in other localities such as Kalakshetra Colony too complained of reduction in water supply. Zone 13 is mostly fed by Nemmeli desalination plant.

Responding to the complaints, officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the production in Nemmeli desalination plant was reduced to 60-65 mld due to shutdown for maintenance and replacement of reverse osmosis membranes, a crucial component to treat seawater. It has now improved to 70 mld.

Moreover, flushing had to be done in the old pipeline network. The zone gets water supply through Pallipattu and Thiruvanmiyur water distribution stations. Gaps in water supply was supplemented with water sourced from Chembarambakkam reservoir, the officials said.

Water supply to tail-end areas remains an issue. Steps are being taken to introduce more valves and change supply timings to improve water distribution in the zone. Normal water supply will be resumed in about 10 days, the officials added.

