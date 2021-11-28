Parts of Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar flooded

Residents blame speed-breakers and ill-planned pavements

Some parts of Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur that are usually not prone to waterlogging have been under sheets of water since the start of this northeast monsoon.

Residents complained that speed-breakers in some of the junctions of roads had led to waterlogging in their areas.

Beach Road, Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Avenue, Jeevarathinam Nagar, Adyar and seaward roads in Thiruvanmiyur were covered with rainwater.

M.Srikrishna, a resident of Fifth Avenue, Besant Nagar, said the speed-breakers on Besant Nagar Third Avenue and Tiger Varadhachari Road-Beach Road junction were more of an obstacle for rainwater.

Water had been stagnating for many days now and had entered many houses in the adjoining roads after spells of heavy rain. Residents said as these areas had sandy soil, rainwater drained quickly even during 2015 floods. Every time the roads are laid, their height rises causing inundation of houses.

Sekar Raghavan, director, Rain Centre and Besant Nagar resident, said water stagnated inside some apartments because of groundwater saturation as the city had been getting good rains for many months now. Indiscriminate paving was another reason for such waterlogging on the roads, he said.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said work was on to clear the water and a survey would be taken up to ascertain the cause of water stagnation in these localities.