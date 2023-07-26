Parts of Tamil Nadu may experience wet weather for two more days

July 26, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of north Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats may continue to have light to moderate rain for two more days.

A cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts will influence weather in parts of the State. Chennai too will continue to experience intermittent drizzle for two days, noted officials of the Meteorological Department.

The weather system has cooled several places in the State, particularly those in the north. The maximum temperature in Tiruttani, Vellore, Chennai and Dharmapuri dropped by nearly four to five degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Thoothukudi registered 38 degrees Celsius, which was the highest day temperature in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. While places like Puzhal, Madhavaram and Nungambakkam in Chennai and Vellore, Madurai and Salem, recorded mild rain, Valparai and Udhagamandalam received around 1 cm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Attract westerly flow of winds

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said cyclonic circulation related to the weather disturbance in Bay of Bengal tilted towards southern part and attracted westerly flow of winds towards it.

Though the rainfall would be more concentrated in other States like Andhra Pradesh, those areas in Tamil Nadu falling along the fringes of the system would also experience some rain. The department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds would prevail over South T.N. coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area till July 30.

The State has so far received an overall monsoon rainfall of 12 cm, which is exceeding the seasonal average by 7% since June 1. This is considered normal, said Mr. Balachandran. The Meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai till Friday and the day temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.

