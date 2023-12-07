HamberMenu
Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to get light to moderate rain till December 10

The State may move to dry weather conditions with only isolated rain from December 11, says Meteorological Department

December 07, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of the State may experience light to moderate rain till December 10. Heavy rain may be restricted to one or two places in Western Ghats districts on Friday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there was no major system in the next three days. Light rain may occur in Chennai due to local cloud cover till Saturday. Wind convergence may bring rain over isolated places of districts along the Western Ghats on Saturday.

The State may move to dry weather conditions with only isolated rain from December 11. Tamil Nadu has so far received 37 cm of rainfall, which is 3% less than its average of 38.3 cm for the season since October 1. During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Varattupallam in Erode district received 11 cm of rainfall, the heaviest in the State for the day.

Meanwhile, a forecast of Chennai Rains (Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam), a weather blogging site, has noted that there may be a substantial decrease in the flow of waterways in the Chennai basin. This will mean quicker draining of floodwater from city streets in one or two days. The water discharge from reservoirs around the city, including Red Hills, Poondi, and Chembarambakkam, has also come down, said K. Srikanth, a weather blogger with Chennai Rains.

The forecast was based on a GLOFAS global model from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which was used for an urban space such as Chennai.

