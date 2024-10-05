Parts of Tamil Nadu facing DPT vaccine shortage

When Nandhakumar* inquired about the DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus) booster dose for his 5.5-year-old-son at an urban primary health centre (UPHC) in Chennai, he was told by staff that the vaccine had not been in stock for nearly three months. Another UPHC has been getting about 10 doses of the vaccine per month, while at least two districts were running short on the vaccines for about one to three months.

“I visited the UPHC three times asking for the vaccine. I was finally asked to return on Friday, and when I did, the staff told me that the vaccine had not been in stock for three months,” Mr. Nandhakumar said.

Interruptions in the Central government supplies has led to a shortage of DPT vaccines in various parts of the State, according to officials. Inquiries with a number of doctors, nurses, and officers showed that the vaccine was either unavailable or in short supply at a number of primary health centres (PHCs) for a period ranging from one to three months. A paediatrician confirmed that they were managing the administration of primary doses but had trouble with booster doses.

At a PHC in a neighbouring district of Chennai, a source said there had been a shortage of the vaccine for nearly four months, and parents, who brought in their children for a dose, were told to return after two months. Another doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said in some centres, doses were dispatched according to the weekly consumption and buffer stock could not be maintained as a result of the limited supply.

According to the immunisation schedule, the DPT vaccine has to be administered at six weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks of age (as a part of the pentavalent vaccine), followed by the first booster at 16-18 months and second at four to six years of age.

With AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami raising the issue, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Saturday that during 2024-25, it was estimated that 8.79 lakh children aged 16 to 24 months and 9.35 lakh children aged five should be covered under DPT immunisation. The State required 20.15 lakh doses for a year. Of this, the Union government has supplied 9 lakh doses so far, he said.

“We had a stock of 5 lakh doses, and as the stock started to reduce, the Director of Public Health wrote three letters to the Union government on July 2, September 2, and September 18 seeking vaccine supply,” the Minister said. He added that a stock of 3.26 lakh doses were currently available.

Health officials said there were interruptions in the Central supply. “We received 2.25 lakh doses of the vaccine on Friday. With this and the existing stock, we can manage for another three months. We expect further supply soon. We have sent 20,000 doses to the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday,” an official said.

(*name changed on request)