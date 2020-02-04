Parts of south T.N. may receive light rain

Some places in south coastal Tamil Nadu may get a break from dry weather conditions and receive light rain over the next two days. In other parts of the State, nights are likely to be warm and the day temperature may be slightly above normal for February, according to meteorological department.

The presence of an easterly trough is likely to bring light rain in south coastal parts of the State, including Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari, officials added.

Though it is winter officially till the month-end, nights are warm in places such as Chennai and days are slightly hotter than usual. On Monday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius above normal.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said normally, a northeasterly wind prevails during this season. This year, however, strong easterly winds are blowing even in interior areas. There is a greater south easterly component in the winds this time.

This is expected to keep the night temperature slightly warmer than usual for some days. “We consider it as above average only if the minimum temperature goes up by three degree Celsius than the normal for the month. Chennai continues to experience normal temperature at night,” he said.

Residents may feel the impact of warm weather, particularly when they are outdoors, as there is direct sunlight and a lack of cloud cover, he added.

The Meteorological department has forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai will be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively till Wednesday.