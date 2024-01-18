Parts of south T.N. may experience mild rain for two days

January 18, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Warm winter conditions are set to return to parts of Tamil Nadu from Thursday. A weather system in the lower level of atmosphere is likely to bring mild rain in some places of south Tamil Nadu, resulting in cloudy skies and warmer temperature at night for a few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has said that some of the southern districts may receive light rain as the weather system may brush along the region on Thursday and Friday. Dry weather will, however, prevail over north Tamil Nadu. Mist or haze may be seen in some pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the early-morning hours. On Wednesday morning, places such as Maduravoyal were covered in mist, leading to relatively low-visibility. In places such as Chennai, January is the coldest month of the year. However, winter has been shortened this month as the northeast monsoon spilled over to mid-January.

Meenambakkam has been experiencing below-normal night temperature for the past two days owing to dry weather. On Wednesday, it registered a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius. Officials said interior areas that experience dry weather and calm winds would see a dip in minimum temperature. In places such as Chennai, moist air would contribute to mist in the morning even if day temperature was normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has kicked off celebrations earlier this week for 150 years of its establishment, has started providing block-level forecast — ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’ — for States, including Tamil Nadu, for five days. The department, along with the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, gave forecast for weather parameters such as rainfall and wind speed on www.greenalerts.in. It is expected to be integrated with websites of regional centres.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the RMC was looking to augment its observational network and organise various meetings during the year-long celebrations to commemorate the milestone. “We want to address gaps in weather forecast accuracy and fine-tune models. We are looking to improve predictions to suit various sectoral applications. For instance, each district with a different terrain has a different forecast requirement. These will be done in a phased manner,” he said.

The department will also hold stakeholders’ meetings and interactions with educational institutions, besides upgrading its website.

