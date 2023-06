June 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of parts of south Chennai will not get piped water supply on June 8 as the Nemmeli desalination plant will be shut down for maintenance. A press release said areas in zones 13 (Adyar), 14 (Perungudi) and 15 (Sholinganallur) would not have piped water supply between 10 a.m. on June 8 and 6 a.m. on June 9. Residents have been asked to store water in advance and book water tankers online to meet their water needs.