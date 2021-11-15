Parts of Moulivakkam, Iyappanthangal remain inundated 3 days after the rain

Residents of the localities stage demonstration, demand permanent solution

With certain pockets of Moulivakkam, Iyappanthangal and Kolathuvancheri, near Porur, continuing to remain inundated even three days after the rain, residents are demanding a permanent solution to the water stagnation problem.

Staging a demonstration on Sunday, a group of residents alleged that the areas were facing inundation for more than a decade whenever there was increased rainfall. “While water has receded in most places in and around the city, there is knee to hip-deep water in many pockets in our localities,” said Jeni, a resident.

Apart from posing health hazards, the water stagnation has also resulted in snakes entering homes, she said. “Even the first floors of houses in many streets are fully flooded. We are finding it difficult to get essential supplies for nearly a week now,” Ms. Jeni added.

K. Tamil Selvan, secretary, Dhanalakshmi Nagar Kumaran Nagar Sai Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said though a few officials from Kundrathur taluk inspected the area, there had not been much help from their side. “Whenever there is flooding, we are just forced to wait for the water to recede gradually by itself,” he said.

Shifting blame

Demanding a permanent solution to drain the water, he alleged that the ruling party members were instead blaming the residents for constructing houses in low-lying areas. “If that was the case, why did successive governments approve layouts in the area and allow it to develop as a residential area,” he said.

Arguing that the situation worsened only after the construction of bypass roads through Porur, Mr. Tamil Selvan appealed to the government to ensure that flooding did not happen in the coming years.