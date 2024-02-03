Parts of Kolathur to get sewerage infrastructure after a wait of nearly four decades

February 03, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The nearly four decade long wait for sewerage infrastructure in some parts of Kolathur may come to an end this month.

Residents of Kolathur noted that several streets in areas – Ganesh Nagar, Venus Nagar, Malligai Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Harbour Colony, and Antony Nagar – have lacked sewerage infrastructure for several years now. Many households were forced to spend ₹1,000-₹1,200 per month on sewage disposal.

T. Sudharsanam, secretary, GJV Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the areas had been under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) since 1976. Drinking water supply was provided in 2001. However, there was a delay in constructing a sewerage network in the localities due to encroachments and a prolonged litigation in clearing them at the site identified for a sewage pumping station in Ganesh Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work is in progress to provide sewer connections to households in areas along 200 Feet Road, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or Metrowater officials said. About 90% of the ₹8.8-crore project has been completed so far, and it will cover nearly 50 streets. Half of the nearly 800 connections have been provided so far.

Of the entire length of 5.2 km of sewer lines, nearly 4.9 km have been completed. The sewage pumping station, which has been designed with a capacity to pump 5 million litres of sewage a day (mld), is ready to be commissioned. However, the localities have been estimated to generate nearly 3 mld now.

“We have constructed 150 maintenance holes at an interval of 25 m to enable easy maintenance of the infrastructure. The network is planned to be commissioned by the third week of February,” an official said.

Members of the Federation of 200 Feet Road Residents’ Association said work to build a substation in the locality, another long-pending demand of residents, was set to be completed in May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.