Parts of Chromepet get contaminated water

A section of residents in Chromepet complained about sewage-mixed drinking water supplied through pipelines on Sunday.

The supply of ‘contaminated’ water caused health problems to some of the residents of New Colony 2nd Main Road and 6th Cross Street, the residents said.

S. Krishnamurthi, a resident of New Colony 6th Cross Street, said water from the Palar was being supplied through pipes once a week. On Sunday, when the residents received piped water supply, the colour of the water was slightly dark and it also had a foul smell. Unaware of the poor quality of the water, a few residents drank it and fell ill, he said.

The residents reported the issue to the officials of Pallavaram Municipality and handed over samples of the contaminated water. Initially the municipal officials denied that contaminated water was being supplied through the pipelines, but later identified that the problem was due to a valve defect.

V. Santhanam, president, Chromepet New Colony Residents Welfare Association, said that the area had not received piped water supply for more than 40 days. It was surprising that the residents of some streets were supplied with piped water, he said.

A senior official of the Pallavaram Municipality said that at present piped water was being distributed once a week and they were planning to increase the supply through water tankers. More than 20 water tankers with a capacity of 10,000 litres were being operated by the municipality, he added.