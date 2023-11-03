Parts of Chennai report waterlogging after heavy showers

November 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Chennai

Reports of waterlogging poured in from across the city as heavy rain lashed various areas on Friday, November 3.

Residents took to social media to post videos and photos of the flooding of Five Furlong Road in Guindy, after nearly three hours of intense rainfall. Additionally, areas such as Velachery, Saidapet, and Alandur witnessed significant waterlogging following heavy showers, which lasted approximately from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, said: “Based on our inspection, we determined that the waterlogging in areas around Velachery was caused after the water inside the Race Course was pumped into the Corporation’s storm-water drain. The water was drained in roughly an hour, and the area was dry by noon.” He said the pumping was carried out without the civic body’s approval.

Due to the already heavy rainfall, along with the unauthorised pumping, the roads within the Race Course’s vicinity were flooded. Steps to remove the rainwater that had accumulated in the area were taken on a war footing with the deployment of motorised pumps, according to a press release from the GCC.

Thanks for writing to us. The issue at Five Furlong Road at Guindy was resolved and the water is receding. #ChennaiCorporation#ChennaiRainspic.twitter.com/1DIfWqno8X — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 3, 2023 The issue at 5 Furlong Road was because the entire water from the Race Course was pushed to 5 Furlong Road. Presently it is controlled and water has receded. Long term measures to drain water within the Race Course area and controlled release were also discussed with the (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2JIr1n6exz — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 3, 2023

A.G. Karthikeyan, a resident of Velachery for 38 years, said: “Storm-water drains were added near Dandeeswarar temple, so there was less stagnation. This year has been better compared to previous years, but areas such as Ram Nagar and Madippakam are still inundated constantly. Students suffer the most as autorickshaws and vans they go to school in get stuck in traffic, and there is a risk of the vehicles getting damaged.”

Sudha, who frequently commutes between Nanganallur and Alandur, said: “The situation improved after a while but concerns regarding the subway in Thillaiganga Nagar remain, as it is prone to stagnation. But even that recedes after a whle.”

“In low-lying areas, reverse engineering has to be done,” Mr. Radhkrishnan said.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai can expect intermittent spells of moderate rain, with intense thundershowers likely in some areas, in the next twenty-four hours.

According to the City Disaster Management Plan implemented by the GCC, Five Furlong Road was classified as a ‘Low Vulnerability’ area, recording less than 2 ft of inundation during the 2020 and 2021 monsoons. Similarly, Velachery AGS Colony 4th and 5th Streets and Velachery Main Road, which were also marked as ‘Low Vulnerability’ in the previous years did not feature in the 2022 reports.

The GCC’s data revealed that water stagnation was seen in 561 spots in 2021, 23 in 2020, 19 in 2019, and 53 in 2018.