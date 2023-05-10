HamberMenu
Parts of Chennai may face sewerage issues on May 12

Metrowater will take up maintenance work at Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant, and Erukkancheri pumping station will not function from May 12 to 13

May 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Areas like Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar may have sewage overflow on May 12. Photo: File

Areas like Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar may have sewage overflow on May 12. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Some parts of the city may suffer sewerage issues on May 12 as Metrowater will take up maintenance work at Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant. A press release said Erukkancheri sewage pumping station will not function from 6 a.m. on May 12 to 6 a.m. on May 13. Areas like Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Chintadripet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, falling under zones 4,5,6 and 8, may have sewage overflow on that day. Residents can contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930904/8144930905/8144930906 and 8144930908 or on helpline 044-45674567 for complaints.

