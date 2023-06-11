HamberMenu
Parts of Chennai get sudden rainfall on Sunday evening

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre here, the rain were due to convective activity, when hot days lead to rain in the evenings

June 11, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madhavaram and Villivakkam logged 16 mm and 15.5 mm of rain, respectively, on Sunday.

Madhavaram and Villivakkam logged 16 mm and 15.5 mm of rain, respectively, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Many areas in the city witnessed rainfall accompanied by winds on Sunday evening.

Till 9.45 p.m. on Sunday, the Nungambakkam station recorded 6.6 mm of rain, Sathyabhama University 2.5 mm, Madhavaram 16 mm, Villivakkam 15.5 mm and M.R.C. Nagar, A.V.S. Medical College in Kancheepuram and Meenambakkam stations recorded 1 mm each.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre here, the rain were due to convective activity, when hot days lead to rain in the evenings. On Sunday, the Nungambakkam station recorded a maximum of 40.2 degrees Celsius and the one at Meenambakkam logged 39.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, sky condition in the city is likely to be partly cloudy and light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 29-30 degrees Celsius.

