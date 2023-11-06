HamberMenu
Partnerships for integration of AI and genomics in healthcare discussed

Genome International holds dialogue with hospitals in Chennai. The meeting explored potential collaborations with hospitals in the State, fostering the creation of innovative tools and technologies that leverage AI and genomics for clinical translation

November 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in alliance with Genome International, USA is looking at forging healthcare partnerships in Tamil Nadu for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genomics in healthcare.

According to a press release, Genome International, a US-based genomics company, held a dialogue with hospitals in Chennai. In this line, a discussion was held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras coinciding with the visit of Robert Jones, chancellor, UIUC on Monday. The primary focus of the partnership was integration of AI and genomics into healthcare.

Genome International was already in a partnership with the University of Illinois. The meeting explored potential collaborations with hospitals in the State, fostering the creation of innovative tools and technologies that leverage AI and genomics for clinical translation. This aimed at facilitating transfer of technology, propelling clinical research and advancing medical practices. The ultimate goal is to establish AI, Machine Intelligence, clinical genomics and precision medicine as the new healthcare standards, the release said.

Representatives of various hospitals in Chennai took part in the meeting.

