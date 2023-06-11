HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Particulate matter in Chennai air 4.5 times over safe levels prescribed by WHO, finds study

Report released by Greenpeace India on air quality of 11 major cities raises concerns

June 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai is found to have fine particles PM2.5 nearly 4.8 times the safe levels (5 μg/m³) prescribed by the WHO. 

Chennai is found to have fine particles PM2.5 nearly 4.8 times the safe levels (5 μg/m³) prescribed by the WHO. 

A recent study has found that Chennai’s air has particulate matter several times over the safe levels as stated by the updated World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. 

In a report by Greenpeace India titled ‘Spare the Air’, air quality of 11 major cities were analysed.

Particles in the air are defined by their diameter for quality regulatory purposes. Those with a diameter of 10 microns or less (PM10) are inhalable into the lungs and can induce adverse health effects. Fine particulate matter is defined as particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5). 

In 366 days between September 2021 and September 2022, the city averaged an annual PM10 concentration of 45.9 μg/m³, amounting to being 3.1 times the safe levels (15 μg/m³). The average annual nitrogen dioxide levels too were more than prescribed levels at 1.5 times over the WHO benchmark. 

However, the particulate matter level in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Lucknow is higher than that of Chennai. Long-term exposure to high levels of PM2.5 in air is known to cause health impacts. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.