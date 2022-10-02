Eager participants soak in the ‘calm and storm’ of Car-Free Sundays

Serene yoga and energetic dance fitness sessions rejuvenate visitors; Over 60 children and young adults get a taste of adventure with the Obstacle Course Race hosted by Hercules Cycles

RJ Nidhi from Radio City interacting with the participants during Car-Free Sundays at Besant Nagar. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Serene yoga and energetic dance fitness sessions rejuvenate visitors; Over 60 children and young adults get a taste of adventure with the Obstacle Course Race hosted by Hercules Cycles

Week 5 of the ‘Namma Roadu, Vilayadu’ movement kicked off on a pleasant Sunday morning this week. With the sun barely out, participants indulged in a rejuvenating yoga class by cult.fit at Car-Free Sundays.

Participants taking part in the yoga session at the venue on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After the calm, came the storm. The groovy beats and the energetic instructor from cult.fit ensured that every bystander joined the dance fitness session. Women and children had the most fun during the session.

The energetic dance fitness session in progress at Elliot’s Beach. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This week, the Hercules section got a lot more interesting with an Obstacle Course Race. With over 60 registrations, the race saw enthusiastic participation from children and young adults alike.

Aakash won the first place and took home a brand-new Hercules cycle.

Aakash receiving his prize for winning the Obstacle Course Race. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The runner-up, Rahul, won a gift voucher worth ₹6,500 from Hercules.

Rahul, the runner-up of the Obstacle Course Race, getting his prize. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

To conclude the event, G Square Group gave away goody bags to children who exhibited their artistic skills at the painting corner. The goody bags were given away by Shonali Muthalaly of The Hindu MetroPlus. RJ Nidhi from Radio City had a fun interaction with the participants.

Shonali Muthalaly of The Hindu MetroPlus handing over a G Square goody bag to a participant. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for Car-Free Sundays, which are organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, powered by Hercules Cycles. Radio City is the radio partner, while cult.fit is the fitness partner.