Partially burnt body found in dump

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 23:12 IST

Thiruverkadu Police recovered a partially burnt body of a man from a garbage dump. His head and arms were missing and police are working to identify the deceased. The body was found on the road connecting Parivakkam and Kannampalayam. Public alerted the police control room. The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.