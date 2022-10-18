Partial solar eclipse to occur on October 25; little visibility for Chennai viewers

The Tamilnadu Science and Technology Centre, in a press release, said the partial eclipse will begin at 5.14 pm and end at 5.44 pm

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 15:03 IST

File photograph of a partial solar eclipse in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only

A partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 and will be best visible in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan. A press release issued by the Tamilnadu Science and Technology Centre said the partial eclipse could be viewed in Chennai, but with little visibility, beginning at 5.14 p.m. and ending at 5.44 p.m.  

While in certain parts of Russia and Kazakhstan the visibility would be 80%, the partial eclipse would also be visible in most parts of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.  

As it is not safe to look at the sun directly either during partial or annular eclipses without any eye protection, the Centre has advised viewers to observe the eclipse for a few seconds using solar-eclipse goggles or Welder’s glasses (shade No. 14) to avoid permanent eye injury or loss of eyesight 

A partial solar eclipse was last witnessed on June 21, 2020, and the next eclipse will take place on August 2, 2027. 

A lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, 2023. As the moon will be rising at 5.38 p.m., the lunar eclipse will not be visible. 

