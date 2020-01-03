Chennai

Parthasarathy temple hikes price of Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan tickets

Till last year, the tickets were priced at ₹300 each but this year they will cost ₹500.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple administration has hiked the ticket prices for Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan to be held on January 6.

Till last year, the tickets were priced at ₹300 each. This year they will cost ₹500. They will be issued on Friday from 1 p.m. after production of Aadhaar card copies. Each person will be given only one ticket on payment, said a press release from the temple administration. On Monday, only those with ₹500 tickets or badges will be allowed inside the temple at 2.30 a.m. through the West Gopuram (Narasimhar Sannidhi) to witness the Utsavamurthi of Sri Parthasarathy being brought to the mandapam and also the opening of the Swarga Vaasal.

Free entry will be allowed through the East Gopuram after 4.30 a.m.

Special entry will be allowed for the disabled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; senior citizens can enter between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. through a queue on South Mada Street.

