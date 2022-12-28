HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parthasarathy temple getting ready for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Minister says about one lakh people were expected to visit the temple on January 2; a 40-member team from Madurai is engaged in extensive cleaning of the temple precincts for the festival

December 28, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers cleaning the Paramapada Vasal doors at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane, for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival to be celebrated on January 2.

Workers cleaning the Paramapada Vasal doors at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane, for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival to be celebrated on January 2. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane is being cleaned ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on January 2.

A 40-member team performing Uzhavara Pani (cleaning temples) from Madurai wiped doors, surfaces, removed dust, cobwebs and oil residue from unreached corners. According to temple sources, the Paramapada Vaasal doors that are covered with copper and gold plating have been polished. The silver doors leading to the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Venkatakrishnan, the presiding deity of the temple, are to be polished shortly.

The temple has at least four wooden ramps so that devotees need not climb up and down the huge granite steps. The ramps are at the eastern gopuram, at the exit gate, at the place where devotees exit the Thayar shrine to reach that of Sri Varadarajaperumal and also at the shrine of Sri Venkatakrishnan.

"We are installing additional lights, focus lamps and putting signages of the route to be taken by devotees," said another source, who added that a similar cleaning operation would be taken up after the festival too.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said that they expected large crowds. "Our estimate is around one lakh persons. We plan to ask police personnel in three shifts and will make entrance and exit easier for all. Vehicles will not be allowed near the temple and parking space will be earmarked for the same. At the same time, adequate facilities, including wheelchairs, will be made available for senior citizens and persons with disabilities," he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Vaikunta Ekadasi / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.