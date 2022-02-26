Parthasarathy Swamy car festival celebrated

Float festival will be celebrated on March 2

Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane, car passing through one of the mada streets in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Float festival will be celebrated on March 2

The car festival of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane here was held on Saturday morning as part of the C hithirai Brahmotsavam. This is first of the four Brahmotsavam festivals that will be held in 2022 at the temple. Four, since two brahmotsavam festivals usually held during the Tamil months of Chithirai (for Sri Parthasarathy Swamy) and Aani (for Sri Narasimhar) were not held last year due to lockdown restrictions.

On Saturday, the beautifully-decked car carrying the idols of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy, Sri Sridevi and Sri Bhoodevi went around the four mada streets in just over an hour. It was the seventh day of the Brahmotsavam, which began on February 20.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu pulled the car rope. On March 2, the float festival would be celebrated.

Recently, the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Vadivudaiamman temple in Tiruvottiyur was held with a large number of devotees participating in it.