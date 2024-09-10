GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Part-time government school teachers to go on hunger strike demanding permanent positions

Published - September 10, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Part-time government school teachers on Tuesday urged the State government to offer them permanent posts. The teachers have said that they would go on a hunger strike on September 12 if their demands are unmet.

“Over 12,000 of us have been working in the government schools for the past 13 years with a stipend of ₹12,500 in physical education, computer, sewing, music, painting, and other subjects. We have been petitioning the government to make us permanent for the past couple of years but to no avail,” said P. Babu, president, Tamil Nadu All Part-time Teachers’ Association.

Stating that the DMK had promised to grant them permanent positions in the poll manifestos for the past two elections, he said, “In the past, we had demanded for the position through strike and hunger strike, followed by several negotiations with the higher authorities, but there was no approval. We get no benefits and have only about 10 years of service left. Though we are employed through the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, other States such as Kerala have been able to offer permanent posts to their teachers.”

