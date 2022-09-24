Part-time bakers

September 24, 2022 17:17 IST

During weekends, this family bakes tasty treats from the comfort of their home kitchen in Koyambedu

A shared interest in baking has led Sivasundari and her husband Anandh to take their “partnership” to a new level. Beyond the larger life, they are partners in a weekend-only enterprise — So Happy Treatz — one involving a home kitchen. Sivasundari notes her friends and relatives loved what emerged out of her oven, and would not stop advising her to start a business around baking. Sivasundari would eventually act on the suggestion, and as it would be a weekend-only enterprise, her husband also came on board. He now serves as sous-chef to Sivasundari and also handles the logistics and the social media part of the business. “Our signature cake and cupcake flavours include tres leches rosemilk and rasmalai. We also make fresh cream and buttercream cakes that are becoming increasingly hard to find in city bakeries,” says the Koyambedu resident. Cupcakes begin at ₹70 apiece and half kg cakes are priced from ₹400 onwards. For details, call 9841439446



