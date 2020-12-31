Part of Medavakkam flyover to be ready by January-end

Traffic likely to be allowed from Velachery to Tambaram

Work on one side of the 1.5 km long, three-lane wide Medavakkam uni-directional flyover that will allow traffic from Velachery to Tambaram is likely to be completed by January-end.

Construction of the approach ramps and the last of the 31 deck slabs is under progress. On completion, this flyover will allow motorists to cross the Sholinganallur and Mambakkam junctions.

Sources in the Highways Department said that once this side was opened for traffic, they would concentrate on finishing the other side, which would be 2.3 km long and allow motorists from Tambaram to Velachery.

This flyover would cross three junctions, Sholinganallur-Medavakkam, Medavakkam-Mambakkam and Mount Medavakkam junctions. “Of the 80 deck slabs, 72 have been completed and land acquisition is in an advanced stage for the remaining stretch. This flyover will take another three months to complete,” the source added.

The work to build two flyovers on the Velachery-Tambaram road began in 2016 but had been put on hold for quite some time from May 2018 as the contractor wanted to exit the project. Fresh bids were floated and a new contractor began work in March 2019. He was given 21 months to finish his work. The total cost of the project, including land acquisition, is ₹300 crore.