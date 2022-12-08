Part of Arcot Road made a one way till August 2023 to allow Metro Rail work

December 08, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversion on Arcot Road in view of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 work on Kodambakkam Power House-Porur stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic diversion will be in force from December 15 to August 10, 2023.

The Arcot Road stretch from Gandhi Street junction to Radhakrishnan Road junction (Lamech School junction ) will be made a one way and vehicles will be allowed only towards Porur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Arcot Road-Lamech School junction, vehicles coming from Porur to Vadapalani will be diverted to take Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, Chintamani Vinayakar Kovil Street and Gandhi Road to reach Arcot Road (Aavin Junction). Vehicles going from Kamarajar Salai and Nehru Salai will take right at Arcot Road to reach Porur and will not be allowed to turn left on Arcot Road.

Vehicles coming from Virugambakkam to Porur will be allowed as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US