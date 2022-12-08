Part of Arcot Road made a one way till August 2023 to allow Metro Rail work

December 08, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversion on Arcot Road in view of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 work on Kodambakkam Power House-Porur stretch.

The traffic diversion will be in force from December 15 to August 10, 2023.

The Arcot Road stretch from Gandhi Street junction to Radhakrishnan Road junction (Lamech School junction ) will be made a one way and vehicles will be allowed only towards Porur.

At Arcot Road-Lamech School junction, vehicles coming from Porur to Vadapalani will be diverted to take Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, Chintamani Vinayakar Kovil Street and Gandhi Road to reach Arcot Road (Aavin Junction). Vehicles going from Kamarajar Salai and Nehru Salai will take right at Arcot Road to reach Porur and will not be allowed to turn left on Arcot Road.

Vehicles coming from Virugambakkam to Porur will be allowed as usual.