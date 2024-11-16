ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Standing Committee visits Officers’ Training Academy

Published - November 16, 2024 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee visiting the Officers’ Training Academy in Meenambakkam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited the Officers’ Training Academy and the Indian Coast Guard in Chennai recently. The committee was led by its chairperson Radha Mohan Singh. Apart from him, 12 Members of Parliament — Mohmad Haneefa, Lumba Ram, Jagannath Sarkar, Selvaraj V., Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Naresh Bansal, Naveen Jain, Muzibulla Khan, Kesineni Sivanath, Karti P. Chidambaram, S. Jagathrakshakan, and Thol. Thirumavalavan — were present during the visit, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US