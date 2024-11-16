Parliamentary Standing Committee visits Officers’ Training Academy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited the Officers’ Training Academy and the Indian Coast Guard in Chennai recently. The committee was led by its chairperson Radha Mohan Singh. Apart from him, 12 Members of Parliament — Mohmad Haneefa, Lumba Ram, Jagannath Sarkar, Selvaraj V., Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Naresh Bansal, Naveen Jain, Muzibulla Khan, Kesineni Sivanath, Karti P. Chidambaram, S. Jagathrakshakan, and Thol. Thirumavalavan — were present during the visit, a press release said.