Parking regulations to be tightened in T. Nagar

In the coming months, visitors to T. Nagar can look forward to better parking facilities, said officials working on the Smart City Project.

After the lockdown was lifted, the pedestrian plaza has started receiving vehicular traffic. Although parking slots have been provided during festive occasions, the crowd spills over to the neighbouring streets, causing difficulties to residents.

“Soon, we will be introducing clamping with the help of police to curb haphazard parking. Vendors will help police in clamping and towing,” an official said.

On whether the rules will apply to residential areas around the plaza, the official said in any advanced city every spot is either a parking, no parking or stand only zone.

“If we did not have attendants or white lines, no one will know where to park. Henceforth, any vehicle in violation will get clamped. It is in the interest of the vendor to ensure parking is proper as they too will not get paid. Enforcement is part of the whole game. Residential or not, wherever there are parking zones, the rules will apply,” he added.