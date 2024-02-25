Parking policy to be finalised soon for Chennai Metropolitan Area

February 25, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

In a few days, the Tamil Nadu government is expected to take a crucial decision on the new parking policy that seeks to treat parking as a ‘commodity’ in the Chennai Metropolitan Area spread over 5,904 square kilometres. As a large number of issues of parking was reported in the metropolitan area in the past few years, civic agencies have formulated a parking management strategy and a plan for parking.

A decision on forming a parking authority to collect fine and tow vehicles is also expected. If the policy is notified, the traffic police may lose the power to tow vehicles from no-parking areas and collect fine from those who violate the parking rules.

Consultations with residents

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has submitted the draft policy to the State government for approval. Based on the policy, the decision to form a parking authority is expected to be made soon. “The government is expected to make a decision in two weeks. Consultations will be conducted with residents and traders,” says an official.

Once the policy is approved, parking charges will go up in areas that have a higher land value. For instance, the charges may increase in commercial areas, such as Pondy Bazaar, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, and Anna Nagar Second Avenue. Currently, the charges for cars are ₹20 per hour in Chennai. Premium parking charges are ₹60 per hour in congested areas. Parking charges were increased from ₹5 per hour for cars to ₹20 during the AIADMK government.

Anna Nagar resident D. Prabhakaran says the poor regulation of parking along Anna Nagar Second Avenue has led to traffic congestion in the area.

“It takes one hour to cross the stretch at rush hour. The stretch has become commercial. But the number of parking slots is inadequate,” he says. A Chennai Corporation official says the number of parking slots stands at 12,000 in the 15 zones of the city. “The number has come down because of infrastructure projects, including Metro Rail,” he says.

No increase is possible

CUMTA Special Officer I. Jeyakumar says the experts from civic agencies have concluded that parking lots cannot be increased beyond a limit. “There is a limit to parking supply. Improvement of mobility is the primary objective. Cities like Mumbai have formed a parking authority. Parking in Bengaluru is information technology-enabled,” he says.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman says that while the proposal for levying parking charges based on the area is welcome, such charges should not force shoppers to park at will at other places, inconveniencing residents and pedestrians. “They should also remember the ambitious multi-level parking facility at Pondy Bazaar, which was built at a high cost and which is lying vacant,” he points out.

K. Kumar, a visiting faculty member, School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), says a judicious parking policy can help control the explosive growth in cars and other private vehicles. “The central part of such a policy is undersupply of parking spaces and eliminating on-street parking.”

“One of the prime reasons for effectively optimising the road space utility, thereby securing better traffic management in the cities of Japan, is a ban on on-street parking. In Japan, automobile owners must obtain a garage certificate, showing that they have secured a place to store the vehicle overnight at their residence or in a parking garage; leaving it on the street-side is not an option. The expense and hassle of that requirement acts as a deterrent to car ownership, and an inducement to travel by other modes like transit or cycle,” he says.

“The no-parking policy indirectly improves street safety by nudging people away from purchasing cars that may otherwise be involved in crashes. Better yet, the absence of street parking acts as a supercharged form of daylighting, enhancing visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists at intersections,” he says.

The fact that Chennai is poised to extend the Metro Rail network to 450 km by 2040 can assist the CMDA and the CUMTA in directing the future growth and development on, along and around the transit system by way of transit-oriented development (ToD) under the proposed Third Master Plan period.

“This strategy can curb and contain the parking supply as the mobility needs can be satisfied mostly by the transit system, thereby minimising the dependence on cars and other private modes,” says Mr. Kumar.

The ToD means facilitating a compact city by locating developments close to a Metro Rail or suburban rail or light rail or bus transit system so as to meet almost all of the commuters’ mobility needs. Thus, it helps to eliminate or minimise the dependence on car on the one hand and to do away with avoidable urban sprawl on the other. This strategy can effectively curb and contain the parking supply at the stations and the developments located close to the transit stations as the mobility needs can be satisfied mostly by the transit system.

‘Govt. not obliged to provide parking’

Hong Kong, Singapore, and many ASEAN cities have tapped into the supremacy of this urban design. It is not out of place to recall the unforgettable quote of former Mayor of Bogotá Enrique Peñalosa, who has been a champion of equitable cities and was instrumental in the development of TransMilenio, one of the best bus transit systems in the world. He had famously said the city government had no obligation to provide parking lots. He delivered a speech before the Chief Secretary and senior bureaucrats here in 2010.

“In this context, it might not be fair either to treat parking as a commodity. It isn’t without dire consequences. Will the city government by extension provide spaces for storing commodities like washing machine, refrigerator, or dishwasher in the public space for individuals at the expense of taxpayers,” Mr. Kumar asks.

With no strategy to curb the unbridled growth of cars, most Indian cities are bearing the brunt of this spiralling urban chaos. Stung by the climate crisis, many developed cities are imposing restraints on the use and ownership of cars by way of congestion pricing. The concept of ‘car-free’ cities is globally gaining traction and the number of such cities is increasing.

