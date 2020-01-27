Parking management system hit by glitches

Glitches in the parking management system that was launched recently have led to civic issues in many localities.

For example, the photo of the number plate of a car parked in the parking slot does not match the data generated in the system.

The camera has started capturing number plates of cars parked in the area, but the system has not been able to decode them.

This has caused difficulty for officials involved in regulating parking in areas such as T. Nagar and Besant Nagar.

Unable to take action

The Command and Control Centre at the Ripon Buildings has not been able to use the facility to regulate parking in areas such as T. Nagar. Officials are unable to take action on violators due to the glitches.

If the system is used to penalise parking violators, officials will end up punishing innocent people.

So the system is being used manually. The automated parking management system is not yet automated, even after inauguration, said sources.

1.5 lakh parking slots

The parking management system is expected to help motorists book parking slots through a mobile app to ease traffic congestion.

The original proposal was to cover 12,500 parking slots in areas such as T. Nagar, Besant Nagar, Marina beach, Purasawalkam and Anna Nagar. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, at a press meet on Friday, said the city would get 1.5 lakh parking slots to ease traffic congestion on city roads.