Parking lots in malls, resorts, and entertainment facilities to come under new trade licensing system

Parking lots in malls, resorts, banquet halls, private markets, and new businesses pertaining to entertainment will soon be regulated under the new trade licence system of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The services offered to residents and tourists provided by the new trading establishments are expected to improve in the city after the new system is approved by the Corporation. The trade licence will be valid for a longer period of three years under the new system. Currently, the licence is only valid for one year, officials said.

Last year, the GCC started taking measures to regulate more trades in the city by identifying new trades that have not been included in the trade licensing system. The civic body has also taken measures to simplify the system of trade licensing to provide a hassle-free environment for the traders, businesses, and industries.

Public consultations were held with representatives of businesses to provide a better system for the trade licensing and also increase the own source of revenue for the civic body. The simplified system of trade licensing is likely to be expanded after consultations. The new system will also provide assistance to the traders for better business operations by introducing many simplified methods for licensing.

The civic body is also expected to utilise the new system to revive the trades that have declined in the past few years because of the pandemic. Many traders have shut operations in the past few years. The GCC will also get additional revenue of ₹50 crore from the new trade licence system, civic officials said.

