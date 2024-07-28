GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parking lots in malls, resorts, and entertainment facilities to come under new trade licensing system

The licence issued in the new system will be valid for 3 years. In the current system, it is one year. The new system is likely to be expanded after public consultations are held with representatives

Updated - July 28, 2024 11:15 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new trade licence system The services offered to residents and tourists are expected to improve under

The new trade licence system The services offered to residents and tourists are expected to improve under | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Parking lots in malls, resorts, banquet halls, private markets, and new businesses pertaining to entertainment will soon be regulated under the new trade licence system of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The services offered to residents and tourists provided by the new trading establishments are expected to improve in the city after the new system is approved by the Corporation. The trade licence will be valid for a longer period of three years under the new system. Currently, the licence is only valid for one year, officials said.

Last year, the GCC started taking measures to regulate more trades in the city by identifying new trades that have not been included in the trade licensing system. The civic body has also taken measures to simplify the system of trade licensing to provide a hassle-free environment for the traders, businesses, and industries.

Public consultations were held with representatives of businesses to provide a better system for the trade licensing and also increase the own source of revenue for the civic body. The simplified system of trade licensing is likely to be expanded after consultations. The new system will also provide assistance to the traders for better business operations by introducing many simplified methods for licensing.

The civic body is also expected to utilise the new system to revive the trades that have declined in the past few years because of the pandemic. Many traders have shut operations in the past few years. The GCC will also get additional revenue of ₹50 crore from the new trade licence system, civic officials said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.