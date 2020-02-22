Parking charges on East Tambaram side increased

22 February 2020 19:31 IST

Train commuters say they don’t want to shell out ₹200 more every month

The increase in parking fees for two-wheelers at Tambaram (East) railway station parking lot has not gone down well with a section of commuters.

They complain the sudden increase in parking charges was unexpected. The increased fares, introduced by the Southern Railway, came into effect from February 1.

“Earlier we were paying ₹ 400 a month. From this month, the charges have been increased by ₹ 200 more. Even, the daily parking charges amount has been increased from ₹ 20 to 30, which is a steep increase,” said a commuter.

B. Krishnan, a resident of Camp Road, “The monthly charges for two-wheelers at Chetpet railway station is only ₹ 300.”

P. Dayanand, an EMU commuter and a social activist, says, “Though the increase in daily parking charge is nominal, the monthly parking charge to ₹ 600 is too much. A commuter travelling by first class in an EMU pays ₹ 545 for the monthly pass and those travelling by second class pay ₹ 250. The parking charges should be brought down to ₹ 350 a month. There is no clear picture on how this amount was arrived at nor according to fare rental value.”