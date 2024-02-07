Parking charges keep people from utilising services at multi-level car parking in T.Nagar

February 07, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Chennai

Nearly three years since beginning operations, services at the multi-level car park (MLCP) facility in T. Nagar of Greater Chennai Corporation have been a concern for both users and non-users and the contractor, after three of its floors were closed temporarily.

While the contractor claims there is minimal awareness or willingness among the public to use the facility, users claim gaps in maintenance.

The seven-storey complex worth ₹40.79 crore under Chennai Smart City Limited, was opened to the public in February 2021, to park 317 cars and 418 two-wheelers at a time. The facility charges ₹20 an hour for cars and ₹5 for two-wheelers, and the payment of tickets can be made via mobile or e-wallets and credit or debit cards, apart from cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are separate entry and exit gates and boom barriers. The lifts that carry the vehicles can be accessed only by workers and officials through access cards. There are over 50 CCTV cameras and a control room for monitoring.

Dayanand Krishnan, a GIS consultant, who attempted to use the MLCP on Thanikachalam Road in T. Nagar, claimed that three floors were closed from usage, forcing many to park their vehicles on the road or pavement. “In June 2023, there was a power outage. This year, on February 4, the indicator at the facility displayed ‘zero parking space’ for three floors. When we enquired with the workers, they said the floors were not available for use. But CCTV footage showed the floors were empty. They claimed that the lift has not been functioning for nearly four months and that no complaint was registered with the Corporation.”

There was no complaint register to note user grievances, he added.

According to a resident in T. Nagar, parking woes have been a long-pending issue even after the service was opened to the public as many low-wage workers of shops and outlets continue to use the roads and sidewalks for parking as they find the charges high.

“Workers’ vehicles occupy Siva Prakasam Street, Lakshmikanthan Street, opposite to the MLCP, which is a menace, especially for pedestrians,” the resident added.

As per the contractor of the facility, an awareness drive was held three months ago, but the public are willing to use the services only when it is free and when not charged. The three floors were closed for maintenance purposes, which is done once every six months and will be reopened in 10 days, he added.

He stated, “The lift for two-wheelers have to be frequently used, else they turn faulty. However, due to very few people using the MLCP, such technical issues arise. If the Corporation is willing to provide the services for free, there could be more takers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.