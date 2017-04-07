Park without compound wall invites anti-socials

It is well over three months since the compound wall at Periyar Salai Park on Kodambakkam High Road collapsed due to the blustery winds of cyclone Vardah, but Zone 9 (Kodambakkam) of Greater Chennai Corporation has taken no steps to have it rebuilt.

Residents point out that as the park is lying open, anti-socials loiter around it. There is a bus stop near the park, and many women commuters avoid the bus stop. At night, the number of women commuters boarding buses at this stop is close to nil, residents add.

The park, which comes under Corporation Ward 113, was built at a cost of Rs.22 lakh and was opened in July 2006. An average of 1,000 people visit the park every day. Residents from Kodambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Nungambakkam and T. Nagar visit the public facility.

The park has a 400-metre walker’s path, a play area for children, seating arrangement, lights and washrooms. The facility is open from 4. 30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. all days of the week.

“Steps will be taken at the earliest to reconstruct the compound wall at the park,” says a Corporation official.