Park takes centre stage

17 April 2021 00:46 IST

RWA in Anna Nagar is keen on maintaining iconic neighbourhood park

Millennium Park at Park Road in Anna Nagar brings out a rare emotion from the residents of the neighbourhood.

Long-time members of Anna Nagar Western Extension Association explain how the residents fought back, when undesirable elements had encroached upon the land that had been earmarked for creation of this park.

It is no surprise that the residents welfare association has approached Greater Chennai Corporation to maintain this Millennium Park, under the civic body’s Park Adoption Scheme for Urban Landscape Maintenance and Improvement (PASUMAI).

“We submitted our application in mid-February and are waiting to hear from the GCC officials,” says P. Vadivel, secretary of Anna Nagar Western Extension Association.

(As the application has come when the model code of conduct is in effect, its processing has to wait)

Formally opened in September 2000, Millennium Park was under the maintenance of a contractor whose term got over on March 31, 2021.

Executive committee members feel that maintaining a park that sprawls across acres should not be difficult for an Association whose influence extends from plot number 1 to 922, covering Sectors A to D.

The RWA is confident of meeting the monthly expenses that would go into maintaining the park.

“We expect a monthly expense of ₹20,000, which includes payments to be made to the security personnel and the gardener,” says Vadivel.

The Association has its own space at Park Road which it lets out for music and dance programmes. Besides, a tennis court is open for hiring.

“We get a rent by letting out the space and we are planning to use this income towards meeting the the operational expenses,” says Vadivel, adding that in the event of any fund shortage, the Association’s life members can be expected to pitch in.