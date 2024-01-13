Park on Taylor’s Road still bearing Cyclone Michaung wounds

January 13, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Any motorist hitting Taylor’s Road in Kilpauk cannot miss Bashyam Naidu Park unless they are driving blindfolded.

Maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation, the park is integral to movement of vehicular traffic on Taylor’s Road. Located on the end of a median, the park divides the traffic into two streams, one continuing down a spiralling Taylor’s Road and the other seguing smoothly into Halls Road.

The park continues to bear the wounds inflicted by cyclone Michaung. A tree fall triggered by the cyclone had had a domino effect with a part of the compound wall, marked by steel railings, coming crashing down. At last visit to Taylor’s Road (on January 12), the steel railings were resting on what looked like a dwarf-sized motor room.

The park was constructed in the memory and honour of K.T. Bhashyam Naidu (1872-1924), proprietor of Appah & Co and father of K. Venkataswami Naidu, who served as the seventh Mayor of Madras in 1938-39.

In December 2009, in a piece in Madras Miscellany in The Hindu Metro Plus, titled “‘The First Family’ gets together”, historian S. Muthiah made a reference to the park, mentioning that it was established to recognise Bhashyam Naidu’s contribution to growth of Madras.

Muthiah also notes that the memory of Narayanappah Naidu (the brother of Bhashyam Naidu) is preserved in another part of the city — Narayanappah Road in George Town, named after him for his contribution to Madras.