GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Park on Taylor’s Road still bearing Cyclone Michaung wounds

During the cyclone, a part of the compound wall at Bhashyam Naidu Park crashed

January 13, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
Bhashyam Naidu Park and the broken compound wall 

Bhashyam Naidu Park and the broken compound wall  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Any motorist hitting Taylor’s Road in Kilpauk cannot miss Bashyam Naidu Park unless they are driving blindfolded.

Maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation, the park is integral to movement of vehicular traffic on Taylor’s Road. Located on the end of a median, the park divides the traffic into two streams, one continuing down a spiralling Taylor’s Road and the other seguing smoothly into Halls Road.

The park continues to bear the wounds inflicted by cyclone Michaung. A tree fall triggered by the cyclone had had a domino effect with a part of the compound wall, marked by steel railings, coming crashing down. At last visit to Taylor’s Road (on January 12), the steel railings were resting on what looked like a dwarf-sized motor room.

The park was constructed in the memory and honour of K.T. Bhashyam Naidu (1872-1924), proprietor of Appah & Co and father of K. Venkataswami Naidu, who served as the seventh Mayor of Madras in 1938-39.

In December 2009, in a piece in Madras Miscellany in The Hindu Metro Plus, titled “‘The First Family’ gets together”, historian S. Muthiah made a reference to the park, mentioning that it was established to recognise Bhashyam Naidu’s contribution to growth of Madras.

Muthiah also notes that the memory of Narayanappah Naidu (the brother of Bhashyam Naidu) is preserved in another part of the city — Narayanappah Road in George Town, named after him for his contribution to Madras.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.