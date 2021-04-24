Park in Kellys needs a facelift

A park opposite the G5 police station at AK Swamy Nagar First Street in Kellys would do well with some regular maintenance.

The facility is littered and lacks lighting. For a park, it is shockingly low on greenery.

In the evenings, younger children can be seen playing on the swing, under the supervisory eyes of their parents. Occasionally, older children can be seen playing a game of volleyball.

Considering the park already draws visitors, efforts to maintain it according to the best standards possible would not go in vain.

The space outside the park adds to the picture of squalor. Seized vehicles and scrapped garbage vans are dumped on the footpath. Clearing these unseemly non-runners, this space should be put to its intended purpose.

Recently, Palani, who was working with Railways and a kabbadi coach, began kabbadi classes for children at the park.

Spending out of his own pocket to purchase a big light, he recently fixed it at park, and with the help of children, cleared weeds and other unwanted vegetation to make the space usable. He has appealed to Greater Chennai Corporation to have ensure proper upkeep of the park.

I request GCC to take immediate steps to overhaul the park in the interest of children and residents of the locality.

(Padma Dinesh is a resident of 7th street, Secretariat Colony, Kellys)