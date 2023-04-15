ADVERTISEMENT

Park in Chitlapakkam gets a facelift

April 15, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The park developed in the thickly-populated residential locality will be a boon for walkers who have been provided with a paved pathway, mini water tank, LED lights and a small concrete space allotted for performing yoga and exercises

The Hindu Bureau

A cross-section of residents of Chitlpakkam is eagerly waiting for the opening of the renovated Nehru Park created with various fitness facilities. The Nehru Park, which was in a dilapidated condition and located in SBI Colony, has been given a facelift by the Tambaram Municipal Corporation. 

The park developed in the thickly-populated residential locality would be a boon for walkers who have been provided with a paved pathway, several play equipment for kids, mini water tank, LED lights and a small concrete space allotted for performing yoga and exercises. For several years the park except for the compound wall had no pathway or any other facilities.

A.Prathap, former Councillor of the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat and a resident of the locality, said the park had remained an open space with not much of any development. However, after the merging of the locality with Tambaram Corporation, the residents requested the Tambaram MLA, S.R. Raja, for developing the park. Based on the recommendation of Mr. Raja, the Corporation authorities accepted our proposal last year and the park has been developed with several amenities, he added. 

The park, developed by the Tambaram Corporation at a cost of ₹13 lakh, is proposed to be opened to the public on Saturday.

